COVID-19 Update

Cozine Memorial Group remains committed and prepared to safely care for the families we serve during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We receive continual updates from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA), Kansas Funeral Directors Association (KFDA), and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment about the evolution of COVID-19 in the United States.

Whenever possible, we will continue to enable families to participate in the customs and rituals that are most important to them. Families may still choose either burial or cremation. We recognize the importance of visitations, funeral and memorial services and have options available to help facilitate these needs including limited viewings and live webcasting of services.

At Cozine Memorial Group, we recognize that it is our responsibility to protect our staff and the health of those we are privileged to serve. We remain committed to assisting families in creating meaningful ways to commemorate the life of a loved one, while at the same time adhering to the guidance issued by federal, state, and local public health officials.

In order to better protect those we serve, we have temporarily reduced our business hours to Monday through Friday, 9am – 2pm. We will be closed on Saturday and Sunday. To arrange an appointment outside of these hours, please contact us. These reduced hours will allow our staff to be vigilant about providing safe and clean facilities for families and their guests. As always, we are still available 24 hours a day by telephone at 316.262.3435 or by email at info@cozinememorial.com.